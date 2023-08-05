How two local book lovers brought Bent Pages & Co. Bookstore back to life for the Houma community

Bent Pages, a beloved, locally-owned bookstore in Houma, made the sad announcement that they would be closing their doors on December 31, 2022, much to the disappointment of many community book lovers. Now, former employee Angele LeBeouf and Jeannie Tillman have announced they purchased Bent Pages from the original owners, and are bringing it back to its former glory for everyone to enjoy– now Bent Pages & Co.

Located at 1422 Barrow Street, Bent Pages was founded in 1997 by five female owners, and brought a unique and local spin to the book market for readers in Houma. “It was a really great store, but eventually in 2022 the two owners who remained were ready to retire,” explained Angele LeBeouf. “So from there the bookstore was put up for sale, and seemed to be closing indefinitely.”

LeBouef, a graduated of Nicholls State University, had worked at Bent Pages for a few years beginning in 2008. “I started out as a volunteer and eventually was hired on as an employee,” said LeBouef. “Even when I left to pursue a higher salary, Bent Pages always held a really special place in my heart.”

When LeBouef heard that Bent Pages was about to be sold, she and her now co-owner Jeannie Tillman decided to save the store and purchase it from the original owners, who they were good friends with. “After being closed for about six months, we got the keys to the store on June 1, 2023, and immediately got to work,” chuckled LeBouef. “We knew there was something special about the store and wanted to save it.”

Bent Pages, now dubbed Bent Pages & Co., currently has over a million-book inventory in their 500 square foot building, with almost every book genre imaginable represented. “We offer pretty much any type of book you could ever want,” said LeBouef. “We have mystery, horror, true crime, romance, historical romance, historical fiction, non-fiction, young adult, paranormal, and more. We will also be opening a special children’s section with early readers for kids to enjoy.”

Alongside all the many genres that Bent Pages & Co. offers, one of its most unique charms is the representation of local authors and stories. “Something we are most proud of is how many local authors we carry in our store,” continued the owner. “We have authors from right here in Houma, stretching out all the way across southern Louisiana to Baton Rouge, east Texas, southern Mississippi, and further. Our local selection is huge.”

Since LeBouef and Tillman just recently purchased Bent Pages and Co., they are briefly operating under a “soft opening” schedule. The owners currently announce times the store is open to customers via their Facebook, as they are continuing to organize and prepare the store for a grand opening in September. “We are hoping to have everything stocked and shelved by the fall,” said LeBouef. “We have a ton of inventory and are loving finding creative ways to show it off. We also previously had a fully functioning café which we are hoping to open by the beginning of 2024, which will offer soups, sandwiches, coffee, and more.”

LeBouef concluded by expressing her deep love for books and her passion for keeping Bent Pages & Co. open for the community to enjoy. “The response to our opening has been so exciting and wonderful,” LeBouef reflected. “I never really realized how much people loved, desired, and missed this book store– it has the power to bring people together. It is a dream and a blessing, and I smile everyday knowing I get to help keep this special store alive.”

For more information about Bent Pages and Co., hours, and updates, please visit their official Facebook page.