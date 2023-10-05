Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival announces their canine King and Queen!

The Fourth Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Houma is a little more than one week away. The event will be for dogs and dog lovers to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on October 14th in the Houma Courthouse Square and will feature crowning of the King and Queen, a dog parade, competitions including best costume, best owner/dog look alike, smallest dog, largest dog, cutest dog, a howling contest and the best dog trick.

Following an essay competition, “In your dog’s words why he/she would make a good President?”, to select the canine royalty, the Kiwanis Club of Houma is pleased to announce the King of the 2023 Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival is “Odin” owned by Brett Portier. Joining her King for the day as Queen will be “Daisy” owned by Amy Schouest.

Come out on Saturday, October 14 and join in the fun along with Queen Daisy and King Odin!