Hurricane Ida Relief Toy Drive at Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau until Dec. 3

The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to be a public donation location for toys, allowing local kids and families to experience the magic of Christmas.

The collection kicked off on Monday, October 18 at the Visitor’s Center, and will run through December 3. It is encouraged that donated toys meet the following requirements:

• All toys should remain unwrapped for donation

• Spending limit range: $20-$50

• No realistic toy weapons or food

• Gifts for children up to 16 years old

While purchasing items for smaller children is a simple task, donors may often wonder what to get for pre-teens and teens. The HACVB has created an Amazon Wishlist that has recommendations of gifts for all ages and can be shipped directly to the Visitors Center for your convenience.

In the coming weeks, an additional press release will include the details of the distribution

event.

As our community focuses on restoration efforts, the mission behind this toy drive serves to provide local families with the ability to create lasting and meaningful Christmas memories.

Together, we will get through these trying times, as resiliency continues to shine through the heart of every local in Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact (985) 868-2732.