Despite the rainy weather, the Inaugural Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie passed a good time in downtown Houma in Saturday.

The Boucherie event, held at Bayou Terrebonne Distillery, included the Cajun Cup games, a Pedro tournament, a white bean cook-off, live music, arts and craft vendors and an all-around good time!

(Images by Brandy O’Banion Baudoin and Mary Ditch)