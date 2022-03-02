In March, We Celebrate Women

March is the month to celebrate all women in our lives. The 2022 National Women’s History Theme is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” which is set by the National Women’s History Alliance.

This year’s theme is empowering because the organization said it’s a tribute “to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.”

According to the organization’s website, the theme proudly honors those who provide healing and promote hope for the betterment of all in both public and private life. Women have always served as emotional and physical healers, dating back to ancient times. The alliance encourages communities to honor local women who serve in the roles.

The organization said the women are those who, as counselors and clerics, artists and teachers, doctors, nurses, mothers, and grandmothers listen, ease suffering, restore dignity, and make decisions for our general as well as our personal welfare.

Even before COVID, the healthcare industry has seen more women than men. A 2019 study showed that over 60% of employees entering the healthcare industry in the U.S. are women and according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more women are becoming doctors.

President Joe Biden recently announced a proclamation on Women’s History Month 2022 which opened with, “Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the generations of trailblazing women and girls who have built our Nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our character as a people.”

President Biden touted the journey women have made to get where they are, but despite the progress being made, he said, “women and girls — especially women and girls of color — still face systemic barriers to full participation and wider gaps in opportunity and equality.”

He went on to say, “This Women’s History Month, as we reflect on the achievements of women and girls across the centuries and pay tribute to the pioneers who paved the way, let us recommit to the fight and help realize the deeply American vision of a more equal society where every person has a shot at pursuing the American dream. In doing so, we will advance economic growth, our health and safety, and the security of our Nation and the world.”

Click here to read full proclamation

International Women’s Day 2022 is celebrated on Tuesday, March 8 which the theme is #BreakTheBias. According to the organization’s website, #BreakTheBias strives for “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality.” Click here to learn more about the vital contribution of women to our Nation’s history.