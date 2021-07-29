Inaugural Contraband Run and Car Show to feature eye-catching rides, food, live music this Saturday

All are welcome to a day of delicious foods, fun music, eye-catching rides and exciting activities on Saturday, July 31, in the Houma-Thibodaux area as the Hache Grant Association and Page Insurance present the Inaugural Contraband Run and Car Show.

The event’s poker run kicks off at Big Mike’s BBQ and Smokehouse in Thibodaux and ends at Houma’s Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. There, folks will be able to dance to live music by The Supersoakers, eat some barbecue and jambalaya and enjoy a car show. And that’s not all. There are multiple fun stops along the way — where event-goers can throw axes, eat tacos, pose for photo ops and more. The family-friendly event will also feature snowballs and face painting.

At each stop in the poker run, participants randomly choose a card out of a deck. At the last stop at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, cash prizes will be handed out for the best hands. In addition, awards will be given for first, second, third and People’s Choice in the car show.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Downtown Houma revitalization and quality of life improvements in Terrebonne Parish — initiatives of Hache Grant Association, a local nonprofit.

“It’s all about giving back. It’s all about that quality of life,” said Jason Bergeron, event organizer with Hache Grant Association. “At the same time of us raising money for us to build projects, we’re also providing an opportunity to drive business to some companies and restaurants — make people aware of things that are in and around Houma that are cool.”

See the schedule of the day’s festivities below:

Poker Run Start: Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 120 Laura Dr., Thibodaux La

First vehicle out at 9:30 a.m.

Stop 1: Tuned by Norm with Choppa Tactical

Photo Ops & Tacos!

Stop 2: Southern Axe with South Louisiana Veteran Outreach

(500 Corporate Dr., Houma, LA 70360)

Throw some axes!

Stop 3: Cajun Critters Seafood

(6240 W. Main St, Houma, LA 70360)

Get some food and beverage!

Finish & Car Show: Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

(8043 Main St., Houma, LA 70360)

Cash prizes for Poker Run and Awards for Car Show!

Live music by Supersoakers from 5 – 8 p.m.!

BBQ plates at the distillery by “The Gunsmoke Cooking Team” with more food by Lil Fabre’s Catering LLC!