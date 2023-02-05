Inaugural King Cake Festival attracts thousands to downtown Thibodaux

Lafourche Education Foundation hosted their inaugural King Cake Festival in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Crowds numbering in the thousands showed up to taste test a variety of king cakes from local bakeries and stores and voted for their favorite one– but the festivities didn’t end there! The festival included live music from Nonc Nu & the Wild Matous and was preceded by a Children’s Parade.

Congratulations to Sugar Love Bakery from Slidell, first place winners of the first annual Bayou King Cake Festival and Competition!