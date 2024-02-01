Influencers: Brad G. Bonvillain – Sponsored Content

BRAD G. BONVILLAIN – VICE PRESIDENT

All American Paint Regional Distribution Hub for Carboline Global

ACHIEVEMENTS:

Combined 67 years of successful operation of our family businesses.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

2024 TPR Buddy Ball Sponsor

BUSINESSES’ RECENT SUCCESSES/ ACHIEVEMENTS:

2023 – Awarded a five year extension on our distributor agreement with Carboline Global, a leading manufacturer of Protective Coatings, Tank Linings and Fireproofing materials.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

The opportunity to lead our company or another organization was always a personal goal of mine. It was accelerated out of necessity when my father stepped away from our family businesses to care for my mother who had become very sick.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Without question it was the complexities that arose from the trifecta of disasters that were Winter Storm Uri in 2021, Covid and the Supply Chain Crisis. As a business dependent on commodity markets for pricing & access to raw materials for finished goods, our ability to provide the kind of service we’re known for became basically impossible. It’s taken three years and I credit our senior staff, Carleen Veronie and Nac Sevin, for their smarts, dedication and rare effort in overcoming it.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Probably an attorney or to become involved in politics. In school going to Washington D.C. for Close Up was a cool thing to do. I was always interested in civics and the process of government. There was a romance to it all back then. Not so much now.

What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job?

Foot Locker. I learned that sales scripts don’t work, conversations do. As I’ve grown into my role I’ve found that’s never changed. Combined with practical experience and trust earned over time, that approach can lead to some great customers.

What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

Hope.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Two things. Mistakes equal experience, and experience becomes authority. We operate from that position in our industry and we invest in people who can help us maintain it. Secondly, competition is good, and we’ll reward individual achievements, but to me the coolest thing about my job is everyone working out a problem together at peak stress.

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

Our business is over 25 years old. We are leaders in our industry. The moment happens over and over again, daily.

Who are your greatest influencers?

Of course my Dad, Glynn. An accountant by trade but a resourceful and successful business owner. It’s been very beneficial to me in my time as a manager to follow him. For fun I’ll say Leo McGarry and Harvey Specter.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2024?

We’re proud to be a supplier of paints & coatings for the maintenance & protection of Terrebonne Parish’s network of hurricane protection structures and lock systems. We’ll continue to do that in 2024.