Influencers: Greg K. Stock – Sponsored Content

GREG K. STOCK – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Thibodaux Regional Health System

ACHIEVEMENTS:

2021 Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Nicholls State University

2018 Recipient, American Cancer Society Gala Honoree

2017 Recipient, Best of Lafourche Excellence in Healthcare

2016 Harvey Peltier Award, Nicholls Alumni Federation

2010 Regent’s Award, American College of Healthcare Executives

2009 Thibodaux Chamber Frank Kennedy Citizen of the Year Award

2006 Chapter Honoree Beta Gamma Sigma, Nicholls State University

Honorary Member, Beta Gamma Sigma, Nicholls State University Chapter

Executive Professor, A.B. Freeman School of Business, Tulane University

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

I originally intended to become a city manager but changed to healthcare administration. I became fascinated with the complexities of the job and the opportunity to make a difference in the quality of people’s lives.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Leading change – getting a sufficient number of people to embrace a vision and adopt new and improved ways of doing things; pursue excellence and not be satisfied with mediocrity; so that the hospital/health system actually realizes in large measure its reason for being. This includes overcoming critics and those with little vision, or no vision.

What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job?

Working with my dad, the rancher. Learned honesty, to work hard, bring energy and enthusiasm to your job, be an innovator, finish the work and strive for perfection.

What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

Prayer

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

To lead by example, walk the talk and live up to our purpose.

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

Many of those moments to know that you made a difference in the lives of the people you serve.

What is the best part of working here in the Bayou Region?

I love the people. They are the best anywhere.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2024?

Continue work to improve health, wellness and quality of life.

How are you actively involved in your community?

I am involved with:

• The Haven

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

• Food Bank

• Cancer-related activities and events

What are some of your business’ recent successes/achievements:

• Primary Stroke Center Designation by The Joint Commission – Only Center in Region 3 (Seven Parish Area)

• No. 1 Hospital in Louisiana for Cardiac Care by Care Chex

• Blue Distinction Center Plus Designation for Maternity Care by Blue Cross Blue Shield

• Inpatient Rehabilitation and Stroke Specialty Program Reaccreditation by CARF

• Constructed Innovative Cancer Institute

• Built State-of-the-Art Wellness Center and Sports Complex

• Recruited more than 50 physician specialists in the past two years”