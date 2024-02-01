Influencers: Michael Garcia, MD – Sponsored Content

MICHAEL GARCIA, MD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CEO

South Louisiana Medical Associates

BUSINESSES’ RECENT SUCCESSES/ACHIEVEMENTS:

One of our most exciting achievements was opening our brand-new multispecialty clinic in Houma this year. It brings together Family Medicine, General Surgery, Podiatry, and Infectious Disease experts under one roof, saving patients time and travel while offering comprehensive care closer to home. We’re already seeing a positive impact, with increased patient access and improved convenience. And we’re not stopping there! We’re constantly listening to community needs and actively planning to expand our services with even more specialties throughout 2024.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

While my career began in the operating room as an attending surgeon and resident educator, my path took an unexpected turn after ten years. Stepping into a leadership void within the hospital, I’ve found myself at the helm for the past 15 years, overseeing the administrative and operational aspects of the company. Though my focus has shifted from direct patient care, the core principles of leadership, service, and continuous learning remain central to my role. It’s a privilege to contribute in this capacity, and I continue to find fresh challenges and rewards within the healthcare landscape.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Year after year, dwindling reimbursements for physician services have been my biggest challenge. This systemic hurdle demands strategic thinking and creative solutions. We’ve tackled it head-on through cost-containment measures, revenue diversification, and physician engagement. While the challenge persists, our commitment to quality care remains unwavering. We adapt and innovate, ensuring a thriving healthcare ecosystem for all.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I actually started out building electrical circuits! I spent five years as an engineer at Exxon, and I still love tinkering with electronics. But later on, I felt called to help people in a different way, so I went back to school and became a doctor. Now I get to use my problem-solving skills to fix bodies instead of machines!

What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job? While my engineering career at Exxon started well, it ultimately led me down a different path. Working my way up within the company, I discovered a yearning to heal and serve others. This realization sent me back to school to pursue medicine, with Exxon serving as the unexpected launchpad for my transformation.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Make conscious decisions, guided by your” “values. That’s what I tell my team. There will be disagreements, that’s inevitable. But when differences arise, don’t hesitate to talk it out with respect and a genuine desire to understand. Ultimately, striving to do the right thing, even when it’s hard, will bring you more peace and satisfaction.

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

My most rewarding moments? They’re etched in the faces of my patients. From a tiny newborn’s first breath to an elderly woman’s rediscovered joy of swallowing, witnessing life-changing outcomes trumps everything. These moments are the true gold of my career.

What is the best part of working here in the Bayou Region?

Moving to Houma felt like finding a familiar friend in the Bayou. Both Houma and the West Bank of New Orleans share that same laid-back, friendly vibe, love for seafood and festivals, and deep connection to the bayou. It’s like trading one neighborhood for another, both full of good folks and good times.

Who are your greatest influencers?

Two individuals shaped my path. My uncle, a respected family physician, planted the seeds of inspiration during my formative years. Later, Dr. Frank Riddick, a visionary leader and close friend, offered invaluable wisdom and counsel until his passing. Their distinct influence, one a beacon of dedication and the other a source of strategic insight, paved the way for my career trajectory.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2024?

While my time as President of TEDA formally concludes in 2024, my passion for Terrebonne Parish knows no expiration date. Our multi- specialty practice will continue serving countless residents with essential healthcare, ensuring their well-being remains a top priority. But my commitment extends beyond the clinic walls. I’m excited to remain actively involved with TEDA, drawing on my experience to champion initiatives that spark economic growth and prosperity. I believe that by weaving together the threads of excellent healthcare and strategic economic development, we can truly transform Terrebonne into a vibrant community where everyone thrives.