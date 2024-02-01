Influencers: Tanner Magee – Sponsored Content

TANNER MAGEE – PARTNER

Landry Magee Law Firm

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS: Rodel Fellow, Legislator of the Year, Rising Star in the Legislator, Louisiana Historical Preservationist of the Year for my contributions in preserving Louisiana’s historical buildings. Vandebilt’s Alumnus of the Year. I am most proud of the investments in infrastructure bills that I passed. Both were thought to be politically impossible and both ended up being the largest investments in the State. Locally, it led to the elevation of LA-1 and, as you’re seeing, being used to complete I-49 right now if you drive to Lafayette.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Board member on Terrebonne General and Vandebilt Catholic.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

I currently practice in a local law firm specializing in a multitude of client needs. I began my career in a large firm in New Orleans with a vision of staying in a bigger city. After toiling away billing hours without a personalized client-centered feel to my career, I realized life had other plans for me.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Having triplets during my second year of law school was a challenge to say the least. The stress on my wife and I during those early years was intense especially as I was trying to stay focused on completing my education. Hurricane Ida was also a challenge professionally as a state representative and personally. It’s a little cliché but focusing on one day at a time became paramount. Trying to look at the overall challenge can be daunting and overwhelming. In both my personal challenges and professional challenges, I have learned the biggest asset to overcoming difficulties in life is asking for help. People are amazing and will do almost anything if you ask.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

This might sound silly, but I still think about this question. I like new challenges. I often get bored and look for new opportunities. I am not sure what the next adventure will be for me. I’m open to suggestions!

What was your first job and what lesson did you learn from this job?

I worked in my grandfather’s gas station, Philo’s, when I was six. He fired me after my first day on the job because my bait packaging did not meet his standards. Over the years watching him manage his business, I learned a sense of perfectionism from him. My task was small, but he wanted it done right. My next job was working as a Day Camp Counselor at St. Bernadette Summer Camp. I enjoyed that summer but learned I was more suited for a career with adults.

What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

I carry a notebook with me at all times. I need” “a place to keep my thoughts and to do lists throughout the day. Otherwise, I get off track quickly.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Kindness is an underrated virtue. Just because you CAN do something doesn’t mean you SHOULD.

What was your most fulfilling career moment?

As a lawyer, certainly winning my first trial is a memorable career moment. As a legislator, being selected as a Rodel Fellow and completing the year long fellowship with many esteemed elected officials from around the country is something I’m proud of. It’s a rare honor and Louisiana has only had a handful of Rodel Fellows.

What is the best part of working here in the Bayou Region?

The people of course! I still feel like we are looking out for one another.

Who are your greatest influencers?

My step-dad, Danny Smith. His approach to life is something I still strive for. He’s kind, loving, organized, and persistent. I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say something negative about another person. My grandmother was remarkable too and had a love for life and living that is rare. I miss her a lot.

Outside of family, I’ve been influenced a lot by Winston Churchill. I enjoy books on his time in office and influence during WWII. He wasn’t terribly successful as a young person and was seen as a bit of a has-been at the outbreak of WWII. In fact, you could even argue he made a lot of errors throughout the war. But he had this iron will and persistence that galvanized his people. And he did it with a ton of style and a sense of humor.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2024?

After spending eight years in Baton Rouge working on a state level, I’m looking forward to focusing my efforts on Terrebonne Parish. We have made a lot of progress, but more is necessary. I hope to lend my knowledge and efforts to community organizations on a local level and make a real difference.”