ISR Physical Therapy celebrates 25 years in business

ISR Physical Therapy in Houma is proud to announce they are celebrating their 25th anniversary of helping to heal the Terrebonne Parish community!

As officially released from ISR Physical Therapy: “ISR Physical Therapy has been serving the Houma community since 1998. A chance meeting between a Houma native, Richard Bunch PhD, PT, and a Canadian, Trevor Bardarson PT, OCS began what is now today ISR Physical Therapy. ISR-PT originally started next door to Dr. Chris Cenac Sr. on New Orleans Blvd, moved to the strip mall at 500 Corporate Dr. Houma in 2001 for more space, and eventually built their own clinic at 478 Corporate Drive in 2006 where they have resided since. They now have a clinic on the East Side of Houma, off of Grand Caillou Rd., and another in Elmwood Business District in the greater New Orleans area.

“ISR Physical Therapy specializes in outpatient orthopedic conditions such as back pain, neck pain, shoulder injuries, knee injuries, work-related injuries, and functional testing. Tracy Donaldson was their first employee who is still with the company 25 years later and has staff who have been with them for 20 years and 15+ years. No one is more surprised at the 25-year anniversary than Mr. Bardarson who came down from Canada with his wife for a “working holiday for a year.”

The Bardarsons quickly fell in love with the Cajun culture, the people, and the warmer weather and decided to make this home. Trevor and his wife Keila, have 4 children, all born at TGMC, with three attending LSU and one a Junior at Houma Christian School. “Houma has been wonderful to us,” says Mr. Bardarson. “We are very grateful to this community.”

For more information about ISR Physical Therapy, their services, and mission, please visit their Facebook or website.