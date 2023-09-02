September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and LPPL is presenting a fun, “Elemental” twist!

It’s officially Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing a special elemental twist to celebrate!

Throughout the entire month of September, community members are encouraged to come to Lafourche Parish Public Library, sign up for a library card, and take their special personality quiz to find out what element they are! Discover if you, your friends, and family are an earth, fire, water, or air personality beginning September 1, 2023.

“The character’s in the new Disney Pixar movie Elemental are the spokespeople for 2023’s Library Card Sign-Up Month, so we wanted to do something fun to recognize that,” explained Brooke Savoie, Public Relations Librarian at Lafourche Parish Public Library. “We want to really encourage people to come back to the library during September, especially now that summer is over, and sign up for a library card if they don’t have one yet. Come out, bring a friend, and find out what element your personality is!”

During the Library Card Sign-Up Month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. And it’s not just for kids — adults are welcome to sign up for a library card, as well!

There are tremendous benefits to signing up for a library card, including parents and caregivers saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. Libraries offer lots of materials, from free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, to technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost effective back to school supplies available.

Come sign up for your library card, and take the elemental quiz, today! Once you’ve taken your quiz, Lafourche Parish Public Library has provided special photo props with each element on it so participants can pose for a picture. Participants can also take home a souvenir button to show off which element they are with pride!

Meet the different elements here, and take the quiz at LPPL to find out which you are!