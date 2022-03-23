I’m such a sucker for puppies. Those fat, round bellies, the way they can’t control the happy wag of their tails, and oh yes, the puppy breath! So of course, I am choosing to celebrate National Puppy Day today on March 23.

According to Chewy.com, National Puppy Day is all about celebrating your furry best friend: “Studies have shown that pets improve their parents’ mental health, physical well-being (probably thanks to all those trips outside for a potty break), and overall wellness. Spending the day celebrating your puppy seems like the least you can do in return, right?”

National Puppy Day is also about encouraging pet adoptions. In shelters and rescues across the country, thousands of puppies are waiting for forever homes. Right here in the bayou region, we have two parish-funded animal shelters, and several animal rescue groups, including Hail Mary Rescue and Rescue Revolution.

No matter how you decide to celebrate today, make sure your pup knows he is a Good Boy!!