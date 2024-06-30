It’s sNOw joke! Learn more about our cool summer treat, the famous Snowball

From Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou – Temperatures are soaring here as we officially enter the summer season, but thankfully, there’s one treat that has beaten the heat and withstood the test of time (and coastal Louisiana’s toasty weather) for nearly a century.

The popularity of the culturally iconic snowball – often referred to as a sno-ball in these parts – dates to the 1930s, when the electric ice-shaving machine was invented, and steadily transformed into the masterpiece it is today. Unlike snow cones, which are made with crunchy chunks of ice, snowballs are made of fluffy, very finely shaved ice that’s then coated in syrupy, sugary goodness. The unique texture of our snowballs allows for the perfect absorption of syrup.

We all know that Louisianans are built differently than mere mortals … and our snowballs are, too! Sure, you’re familiar with the classic snowball flavors like grape, blue raspberry and cherry. Those have been available since you were a kid. But here, you’ll find more exotic flavors … like nectar, wedding cake, tiger’s blood, and, of course, king cake! And don’t you dare skimp on the toppings! Sweetened condensed milk is a popular add-on around here.

We know, we know. We’ve talked up this sweet treat and now your mouth is watering, but you have no idea where to find one. You’re in luck, because there are many places up and down the bayou that serve the delectable snowball! Some include:

Maggie’s Snowballs in Thibodaux

Curtis’s Snowballs in Thibodaux

Emelda’s Snowball Stand in Thibodaux

Bayou Side Snowballs in Gray

Brooke’s Sno-World in Thibodaux

Central Sno in Lockport

Cajun Country Snowballs in Bourg

Meagan’s Snowball Stand in Grand Isle

Though its beginnings were humble, the snowball is still Louisiana’s symbol of summer bliss after all these years. It may now be offered with its own dessert spread on top and come in dozens of both crazy and traditional flavors, but one thing will never change: the joy it brings to everyone who indulges in this timeless treat.