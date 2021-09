Cool weather in Louisiana means one thing… gumbo weather!

This little cool breeze that dropped today’s temperatures into the 70s has social media debating the hottest topic: potato salad and gumbo. Does it belong on the side or in the gumbo? Does it take the place of the in your bowl? Do you just enjoy it as a side dish?

Vote below on how you take your gumbo:

How do you eat your potato salad? In the gumbo! Who needs rice?

On the side. Don't mess up a good thing.

Pass. Ew. View Results