JA of Houma delivers 11,311 diapers for families in need

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) held a community diaper drive during the month of March, resulting in the collection of 11,311 to be distributed to local families in need throughout the year by Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank.

During last year’s diaper drive, JA donated more than 4,000 diapers for distribution via the food bank. This year the goal was increased to 5,000 diapers.

JA Helping Hands Chair, Gypsy Pitre shared her appreciation for all those who donated during the drive, “When setting a 5,000 diaper goal, I never thought we’d end up collecting 11,311 diapers for families in need. Together, we have just given families seeking assistance from the local food bank a moment of relief to take care of their children. On behalf of the membership of Junior Auxiliary of Houma, I would like to express our gratitude to the community for helping us meet this need. These moments of success inspire us to continue filling the gaps in our community.”