JA of Houma Hosts Second Annual Luau Brunch Fundraiser

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is hosting their second annual Luau Brunch on April 3 to raise funds to assist children and families in Terrebonne Parish.

The brunch is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Grand Bayou Noir. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite at www.jaluaubrunch.eventbrite.com. The event will feature delicious food, Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, cocktails, and live music entertainment. A silent auction featuring local items and gift baskets is available for purchase. All guests are encouraged to wear festive luau attire.

All funds raised will benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to local nursing and assisted living homes, women’s shelters, and children’s homes such as MacDonell Home and Louis Children’s Crisis Center.