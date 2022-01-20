Jan. 21 Comedy at the Distillery Brings Laughs to Downtown Houma

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers not only offers locally-made spirits but also lifts spirits by bringing life to the community. On January 21, Bayou Terrebonne Distillers presents Comedy at the Distillery hosted by Isaac Kozell who is a nationally touring comedian and writer. The event is brought to you by Split Liquor.

The comedy show consists of New Orleans comics Amanga G, Matt Owens, and Marcus Bond. Do you also have a funny bone? The comedy night will also have open mic opportunities! 21 and older open mic’ers get two free cocktails too!

As the distillery put it, tell your mom and them that it’s comedy night on the bayou! There’s no cover and must be 18 and older to attend. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Come out to the distillery located at 8043 Main Street in Downtown Houma!