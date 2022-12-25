Join Brighten the Bayou online!

It’s cold y’all, but it’s Christmas! Due to the weather, Bless your Heart has extended the deadline for the Brighten the Bayou Scavenger Hunt. If it’s too cold to ride up and down Bayou Lafourche, but you still want to look at Christmas lights, you can view the lights and participate in the Scavenger Hunt online. Yard entries can be viewed here, and the scavenger hunt can be accessed here.

“Due to the cold weather, we will extend the deadline for the hunt submissions to Monday, December 26 at 6:00 p.m.. If it is too cold for you and the kids to get out, this is a perfect activity to do because all yards can be viewed online. The winning scavenger hunt will receive a prize,” reads a statement from Bless Your Heart.

View the original article here. The mission of BYH is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs, in the Bayou Region.For opportunities to help Bless Your Heart or to make a charitable donation, visit the organization online.