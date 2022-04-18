June 25 South Louisiana Veteran Outreach Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Registration is Now Available

The South Louisiana Veteran Outreach will host the Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-Off at Fletcher Technical Community College on June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The festival will include entertainment, food, a silent auction, live music, kid activities, a 50/50 raffle, and prizes for the best crawfish. Sponsorships and team registrations are now being accepted!

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach serves the nation by honoring veterans and their families. The organization said, “We do this by creating unique programs designed to educate, inspire, strengthen, and build community connections that positively impact the life of Veterans.”

The festival will have live music all day!

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Nashville South

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. SideFX

4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Sheauxdown

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tommy G & Stormy Weather

There are many sponsorship levels available. Click here to view sponsorship levels. The boiling team entry fee is $150 per team and vendor tents are also available.