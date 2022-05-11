June Houma Wedding Expo Has Everything for Your Dream Wedding

Mark your calendars for June 29 for the Houma Wedding Expo at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center!

The expo will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center located at 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma. For just $10, brides and their crew can visit vendors who offer anything imaginable to make their special day perfect. Vendors range from catering, fashion, photos and videos, venues, entertainment, and those who help the transition into married life a little easier.

Interested in participating with your business? There are only a few vendor spaces left! There are 13 booths left for the Standard 10×10′ and only 4 tables left for 6′ Table Top Display. For more information about what is available or to grab the last remaining spots, visit the website here.

Check out the vendor map below: