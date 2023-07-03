Junior Auxiliary of Houma announces new service project to help local girls access feminine hygiene products

July 3, 2023
July 3, 2023

Did you know? One in five girls miss school monthly due to a lack of access to menstrual products. Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced a new service project, PSA (Period Supplies for All), to help remedy this situation! The local organization will be collecting feminine hygiene products to donate to four local schools to ensure girls in the community do not have to miss important educational hours.


As stated on Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s official Facebook: “Many girls face the challenge of not having feminine hygiene products, which causes them to miss school altogether. We believe that ALL girls should feel confident to attend school – no matter what. JA of Houma’s newest service project PSA (Period Supplies for All) hopes to address just that! We are seeking donations of items listed below to stock four local low-income middle and high schools that students can use free of charge. It is our goal to inspire confidence, dignity, and good self-esteem among local girls so that they may arrive to school each day ready to learn.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is seeking the following donations:

  • Unopened individual pads (all sizes)
  • Unopened individual tampons (all sizes)
  • New packs of underwear (all adult sizes)
  • Small zipper bags or pouches (ex: Ipsy bags)
  • Individually packaged wipes
  • Small containers of hand sanitizer

Community members wishing to help can bring their donations to the following locations:

  • Paisley Park- 6861 West Park Ave
  • West Houma Healthy U Nutrition – 814 Grand Caillou Road Ste 15
  • Dr. Christine Albrect OBGYN – 855 Belanger St
  • Downtown Houma Terrebonne General Health System – 8166 Main Street
  • Dr. Natalie Lirette Chiropractor Office – 7887 Main Street Suite 106
  • Downtown Houma Women’s Clinic at St. Anne Hospital – 104 Acadia Drive
  • Raceland Just Jazzin Dance Studio – 203 Coulcrest S
  • Any JA of Houma member!

You can also support this project by purchasing items from the Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Amazon Wishlist. For more information about this new service project, please visit the Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Facebook or website. 

 

Isabelle Gareis
