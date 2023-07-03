Junior Auxiliary of Houma announces new service project to help local girls access feminine hygiene products

Did you know? One in five girls miss school monthly due to a lack of access to menstrual products. Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced a new service project, PSA (Period Supplies for All), to help remedy this situation! The local organization will be collecting feminine hygiene products to donate to four local schools to ensure girls in the community do not have to miss important educational hours.

As stated on Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s official Facebook: “Many girls face the challenge of not having feminine hygiene products, which causes them to miss school altogether. We believe that ALL girls should feel confident to attend school – no matter what. JA of Houma’s newest service project PSA (Period Supplies for All) hopes to address just that! We are seeking donations of items listed below to stock four local low-income middle and high schools that students can use free of charge. It is our goal to inspire confidence, dignity, and good self-esteem among local girls so that they may arrive to school each day ready to learn.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is seeking the following donations: