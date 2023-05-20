Junior Auxiliary of Houma nationally recognized with four awards

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma was recently recognized by the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc., with four service awards at their Annual Education Conference! The awards were as follows:

Public Relations Award, Finance — "The purpose of this award is to recognize the Chapter(s) who have made an outstanding example of public relations in promoting a specific successful finance project, while simultaneously communicating the meaning of Junior Auxiliary (DWTS).

Martha Wise, Existing Project — "This award is designed to encourage Chapters in carrying out the basic objectives of Junior Auxiliary, to search for community needs, and to demonstrate how these needs may be met (Special Arch).

President's Award — "This award is given to recognize Chapters that have continued to serve their communtiy while overcoming great obstacles and/or adverse circumstances within their Chapter. (JA of Houma continued serving our communtiy during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, even while out members were facing their own difficulties after the storm)."

Wilma J. Wilbanks National Focus— "These awards are given to Chapters who sponsored outstanding projects pertaining to the National Focus (MacDonell Kids Count)."

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries. These awards are a testament to the incredible hard work our members put into serving our community every year,” said Junior Auxiliary of Houma President Katie Portier. “It’s their dedication to bring joy, companionship, and essentials to those in need – especially children – in Terrebonne Parish. We are also very grateful to our community partners who we work with to reach those in need, as well as our supporters who help us fund impactful service projects.”

For more information about the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, please visit their Facebook. Congratulations and thank you to all members for everything they do in the community!