Junior Auxiliary of Houma Seeks Judges and Dancers for 2024 Dancing With The Stars

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is seeking applicants to become the next Dancers and Judges for 2024’s Dancing With The Stars fundraiser.

In prior years, JA of Houma members nominated local “celebrities” and local professional dancers to compete, along with selecting judges. Contestants are typically community members that contribute in some way to local organizations, by volunteering or supporting them in other ways.

Dancing With The Stars is JA of Houma’s only fundraiser, and it supports all of the service projects members bring to the community, including Santa’s Sneakers, Krewe of You, and multiple others serving the children, seniors, and special needs residents of Terrebonne Parish.

“We’ve had some incredible dancers in past years and look forward to showcasing a new group of local celebrity dancers.

Last year’s event was a huge success and we are always grateful to the community for supporting us. We look forward to providing another night of entertainment to our guests,” says JA of Houma member Sunny Portier.

Do you have what it takes to bring home the Mirrorball trophy? Do you think you have the eye to choose the best of the best dancers to win that trophy?

Applications are available online (https://form.jotform.com/240277295233053) and will be accepted through February 29th. JA members will reach out to applicants in mid-March to confirm those chosen to participate.

For any other questions, contact JAofHouma@gmail.com.

ABOUT JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF HOUMA: Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a non-profit organization of local women who volunteer their time to be active, constructive community participants and to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. Junior Auxiliary provides its members the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community.