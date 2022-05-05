Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Returns

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is pleased to announce the return of the annual Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Gala, presented by GIS, on Saturday, August 20th at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30.

Guest emcees John Poiencot and Jason Bergeron will host as local celebrity dancers and their professional partners compete for the Mirrorball Trophy at this signature event that raises funds to assist children and families in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite at www.jadwts.eventbrite.com. General Admission starts at $75 and includes entrance to the dance-off, hors d‘oeuvres, drinks, a silent auction, prize drawings, and so much more.

Attire guide for the evening is cocktail, sequins encouraged!

All funds raised benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to the local women’s shelter, adult residential homes, nursing and assisted living homes, and children’s service organizations such as MacDonell Children’s Services Residential Home and Louis Children’s Crisis Center. Also supported are JA Helping Hands (meeting emergent community needs like hurricane relief), Santa’s Sneakers (Christmas shoe distribution for children in need), Krewe of You (a sensory safe Mardi Gras for children of all ages), and more.