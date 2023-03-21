Keep Terrebonne Beautiful leads clean-up event in Dulac

Local organization Keep Terrebonne Beautiful continuously brings new meaning to what it means to help the local community, and this past Saturday was no different– the organization worked with more than twenty-five local volunteers at their Grand Caillou White Book Clean Up to clean more than two dumpster worth of trash out of the bayou in Dulac.

“It was a great experience,” said Keep Terrebonne Beautiful Executive Director Billie Richard. “We were so happy with the turnout, especially since our volunteers had to brave the cold weather. We love hosting events like this to educate the community and help the environment.” Richard told The Houma Times that not only did the volunteers for the Grand Caillou White Boot Cleanup collect two full dumpsters worth of trash, but also 80 tires and two abandoned boats in their very short window of clean up time. “It was an incredibly successful event,” said Richard happily.

Help Keep Terrebonne Beautiful pursue a more “green, clean, and beautiful” Terrebonne Parish by keeping an eye out for their next community-wide clean up event!. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepTerrebonneBeautiful/.