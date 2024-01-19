Keep Your New Year’s Resolution With the Library In 2024

While setting goals and resolutions may seem easy to make, keeping to those goals throughout the year can be just as easy with help from the Terrebonne Parish Library System. After going over many of the programs and services the library offers, here is a list of the most common New Year’s resolutions and solutions available from the library at no upfront cost to you.

Resolution: Further your career and network

Breaking into a career or furthering a career may seem daunting, but little steps can make a big difference. Hone your interview skills at one of our resume workshops that includes sections on resume writing, interview tips, and application guidelines. Get help with your resume to land that interview either with the library’s resume workshop class or the library’s resume self-help page that offers downloadable resume templates.

Looking for a professional headshot to add to your social media and LinkedIn? Visit the Main Library’s free professional headshots program that is offered bi-monthly. Photos are delivered electronically and are limited to one per person per program.

Resolution: Socialize more / Meet new people

The library offers many social programs that bring together adults of different interests including board game clubs, jigsaw puzzle clubs, Mexican train Dominoes, Scrabble clubs, BINGO, and plenty of book clubs at most library locations. Type in any of the activity keywords into the calendar at mytpl.org to see events going on near you.

If you are interested in farming, cooking, or crafting, visit the Downtown Houma Makers Market to find local vendors who grow, create or produce their own goods. Make connections with vendors, talk about shared interests, or become a vendor yourself! Find out more at mytpl.org/market or follow the market’s page on facebook.

Resolution: Learn a new skill

The Main Library’s Creative Lab is a great place to start for crafty skills. Take one of a few different classes related to sewing, Cricut cutting machines, crochet, or mending. Find the full list of classes and programs on the library’s calendar. The Lab is open every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for open use and by appointment by emailing the lab Coordinator here.

Have you always wanted to learn a new language or brush up on what you already know? Tell your story in another language with Mango Languages! Access more than 70 languages available with your library card.

Looking for help with publishing your writing or trying to find that spark for writer’s block? Visit the Main Library’s Southern Writers Workshop with meetings on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Meet people who have already published and can show you the ropes of how to do it, or participate in the group’s writing exercises to spark creativity and get feedback.

Resolution: Focus on personal health and nutrition

The library’s collection includes thousands of cookbooks with goal-specific titles including lowering salt-intake, eating for diabetes, and more. Find the book that works for you through the library catalog.

In partnership with LSUAgCenter, the library offers health-related series for the community throughout the year to learn about how to take control of health conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. The next program is Break Up with Salt, a 4-part series on lowering high blood pressure and hypertension beginning on February 2. Visit this post to learn more.

Looking to have more farm-to-table options? Consider starting your own garden with help from the Seed Library at the Main Library. This collection includes many produce and native plant species and is run entirely on donations. In 2023 alone, more than 115 people borrowed seeds from the Seed Library. Check out the Seed Library page to find out more about this program and how to get involved.

Resolution: Explore a new reading topic

Want to explore your family genealogy or local history? Visit our Reference and Genealogy Departments at the Main Library to explore our archives of local newspapers, phone books, church records, obituaries and death notices and much more.

Looking for something else? Talk to any of our knowledgeable staff who can help you navigate our collection in search of a new reading obsession in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and more!

