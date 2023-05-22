Keller Williams Realty partners with Lafourche Arc for day of giving back

Local realtors hosted a fun day for a good cause! On Thursday, May 11, 2023, associates of Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners participated in Keller Williams’ Red Day, an annual day of service where all Keller Williams offices across the world close down for the day and give back to their communities.

Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners partnered with Lafourche Arc for this year’s Red Day, a non-profit organization which provides support for those with developmental disabilities. The local realty group hosted a 1950’s themed sock hop at Peltier Park in Thibodaux for all members of Lafourche Arc to come out and enjoy. “We had live music, a cake walk, grilled burgers, had french fries, danced, and more! It was a great day,” said Keller Williams realtor and Director of Lafourche Arc Ben Harang. “Everyone had a fun time and it was a good day out for all those involved in Lafourche Arc.”

Check out the photo gallery below to see the fun that was had at 2023’s Red Day in the Thibodaux area. For more information, please visit the Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners Facebook.