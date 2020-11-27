Krewe of Houmas Announces Maid Candidates for 75th Anniversary Year by STAFF November 27, 2020 Lifestyles The Krewe of Houmas has announced their Maid Candidates for their 75th Anniversary year. Congratulations! Emma Grace Adams Karoline Elise Alford Chloe Ann Babin Georgia Irene Bice Vanessa Catherine Bonner Katharine Elizabeth Calogne Emily Marie Cazayoux Catherine Elizabeth Cobb Merritt Elizabeth Doyle Eleanor Jane Fondren Laura Julianne Hamilton Logan MeLissa Hamilton Mary Ellen Haydel Corinne Elizabeth Leblanc Gracie Jewel Lee Elizabeth Dixie Lee Alexandra Elise Pitre Emery Elise Prentice Brianna Jeanette Pullaro Cami Lee Rouen Laura Morrison Seibert Mallory Jeanne Serigne Lorraine Lally Steigner Katherine Adele Thompson Sophia Blair Wade Mardi Gras 2021