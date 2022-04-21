La Fete Du Monde Festival Rolls this Weekend in Raceland

The three-day weekend La Fete Du Monde festival is a swamp-pop extravaganza of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou that brings family fun from Friday, April 22, to Sunday, April 24.

The festival, also known as The Lockport Food Festival, is located at the pavilion and green area behind Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center in Raceland, 4484 Highway 1. It will feature music, dancing, Cajun food, games, and carnival rides.

The Cajun music line-up is one not to miss:

Friday, April 22:

Blue Label Trio | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rock Solid | 9:00 p.m – Midnight

Saturday, April 23:

Phillip Cheramie Band | 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Heart and Soul | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Freddie Rodrigue “One Man Band” | 5:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Contraflow | 9:00 p.m. – Midnight

Sunday, April 24:

Tet Dur | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Travis Thibodaux Band | 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pay one price rides open at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. There are options for pay on price, for rides including a $75 option that let’s you ride all weekend for one price. Other pay on price rides include:

Friday 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. $25

Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. $25 3:00 p.m. – 7: 00 p.m. $25 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. $25

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. $25 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. $25



Also, La Fete Du Monde will have an auction and Corn Hole Tournament. The festival is co-sponsored by the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department, Lockport Rotary Club, Lockport Lions Club, Knights of Columbus Council 3054, and the Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum. La Fete Du Monde is a major fundraiser for all of the organizations.