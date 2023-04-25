Lafourche Bassmasters win State Championship

Congratulations to the Lafourche Bassmasters High School Fishing Team, who recently placed first in the in the 2023 Louisiana State Fishing Championship at Doiron’s Landing this past weekend! Two members, Brody Boudreaux and Cooper Callahan, also finished first individually and qualified for nationals later this year.

“We are feeling great about this win,” said Lafourche Bassmasters President T.J. Boudreaux. “For Brody and Cooper, it was unexpected, but also expected in a way– they put in a lot of work, time, and effort to get where they need to be. They were in the right place in the right time, so it was very cool to see them win. Brody is my son, and he was off from school today– even after three days in a boat this past weekend, he looks at me first thing in the morning and says, ‘Dad, I’m going fishing.’ These boys are so committed to the sport and we are really proud of them.”

Boudreaux also credited the help of local professional anglers Tyler Rizet and Levi Thibodaux in helping Lafouche Bassmasters secure the gold win. “The boys on our team really look up to Rizet and Thibodaux,” explained Boudreaux. “They help keep them inspired and working towards their goals. We are really thankful to have them around.” Congratulations to the Lafourche Bassmasters High School Fishing Team for their first place win at states, and stay tuned to hear about their performance at nationals. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.