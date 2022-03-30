Lafourche Central Market Re-Opens This Saturday, April 2

Starting this Saturday, April 2, the Lafourche Central Market will take place every two weeks from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4484 LA-1 in Raceland.

Patrons can shop local in a selection of goods including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, seafood, sausage, pickled items, eggs, prepared foods, jellies, honey, and arts & crafts! The market takes place a short drive down Bayou Lafourche next to the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor’s Center. Vendor applications are being accepted and can be found here.