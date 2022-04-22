Lafourche Concert & Events Club Hosts Mother’s Day at the Park Sunday, May 8

Looking for an outing for Mother’s Day? The Lafourche Concert and Events Club presents Mother’s Day in the Park, Sunday, May 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Community Park in Golden Meadow.

The afternoon in the park will have music, food, and community fun. There will be multiple vendors including Jones Specialty Foods, Royal Rentals, FlamiNguyen, Rotary, and Drakes Woodfire Pizza. You also don’t want to miss the music lineup which will be Ye Olde Hippy from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Rodger Dowdy from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and no outside food or drinks are allowed. For questions about the event or to inquire about donating an auction item, contact Kyle at (985) 258-9748 or ktlew@lafourcheconcertclub.com.

The Lafourche Concert and Events Club was established in 2022 and its sole mission is to bring music to Lafourche Parish. Visit lafourcheconcertclub.com for more information.