Lafourche Head Start celebrates the program’s 58th anniversary

The Lafourche Head Start preschool celebrated the 58 years of the national Head Start Program with fun classroom celebrations across their sites for all their students!

Lafourche Head Start is part of the larger, national Head Start Program, whose mission is to ”prepare America’s most vulnerable young children to succeed in school and in life beyond school. To achieve this, Head Start programs deliver services to children and families in core areas of early learning, health, and family well-being while engaging parents as partners every step of the way. Head Start encompasses Head Start preschool programs, which primarily serve 3- and 4-year-old children, and Early Head Start programs for infants, toddlers, and pregnant women. Head Start services are delivered nationwide through 1,600 agencies that tailor the federal program to the local needs of families in their service area,” as stated on their official website.

”This year was the 58th anniversary of Head Start, so we asked each site to celebrate in their own way,” said Brooke Toups, Education Manager at Lafourche Head Start. ”Some classrooms bought party hats, sang Happy Birthday, and just really spent the whole day celebrating the program. We just wanted Head Start to know we were celebrating their birthday and everything the program does!” This birthday celebration is only one in a series of fun events Lafourche Head Start has hosted recently, including their first-ever preschool graduation ceremony.

Check out photos from the fun celebrations below! All photos are provided by Lafourche Head Start via Facebook. For more information about Lafourche Head Start, please visit their Facebook or call (985) 493-6918.