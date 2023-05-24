Lafourche Head Start hosts first-ever preschool graduation

Congratulations to the youngest graduates in the Lafourche Parish area! Lafourche Head Start Preschool recently hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate their students moving onto kindergarten next school year.

”This is the first year we have done it, and it was a huge success,” said Brooke Toups, Education Manager at Lafourche Head Start. ”We are always trying to improve, so this past school year we decided to create a classroom just of 4-year-olds to get them ready for kindergarten– that led to the graduation ceremony! We decided to go all out, had lots of decorations, and it turned out really cute. Everyone had a great time.” The graduation ceremony included a red carpet, balloon decorations, cake, and caps and gowns for all the preschoolers to wear.

”We even made special yearbooks, where each graduate had their own page, and a yard sign for parents to put at their houses,” said Toups. ”We wanted to do a lot for our transition kids and make it really special.” Check out the photos of the little graduates below, and contact Lafourche Head Start for more information or to register for next school year.