Lafourche Legacy Team finish as finalists in Strawberry Soccer Cup

Congratulations to the Lafourche Legacy Soccer 05/06 Girls Team for finishing as finalists at the 2023 Louisiana Strawberry Cup!

“We ended up tying two games, winning one, and coming out second,” said Coach Ryan Breaux. “They were tough, competitive games, but we played well.” Coach Breaux went on to explain his favorite part of coaching the Lafourche 05/06 Girls Team. “What makes this group so special is that we have girls from multiple different high schools across the parish who are used to playing against each other in the school season,” said Coach Breaux. “But when the school season is over, it is so fun to see girls who are used to competing come together and play as teammates for Lafourche Legacy. It’s a great team and I love coaching this group.”

