Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Continues to Help Animals in Need

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter has moved mountains in 2021 despite the challenges of Hurricane Ida and the pandemic.

The animal shelter shared their 2021 year in review and it’s nothing short of amazing. Last year, they had an 89.96 percent live release rate. With that, 1,633 dogs and cats were taken in, there were 702 adoptions, 118 animals were reunited with their owners, 464 animals were transferred to partner agencies, and 185 community cats were trapped, neutered, and returned.

The shelter also had 1,564 low-cost spay/neuter appointments, 400 free vaccinations that were given, and 660 free microchips that were implanted. The shelter said in a recent release, “2021 was a tough year for LPAS and Lafourche Parish. Hurricane Ida and the current Covid pandemic presented new challenges for pet owners and shelter staff. Our team and community have persevered and are ready to take on 2022!”

Adoption fees are as follow:

Dogs: $100 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, deworming, and heartworm test.

Cats: $25 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, and deworming.

Visit them on Facebook or their website to see what animals are looking for furever homes.

The shelter is located at 934 Hwy. 3185 in Thibodaux. For more information or to inquire about adoptions and services, call the shelter at (985) 446-3532. The shelter’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report animal neglect or abuse, call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 and take photos if possible.