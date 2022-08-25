Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for two days

Joining in the effort with thousands of shelters across the country, the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will host a free 2-day adoption event, waiving adoption fees to help pets find a loving home. LPAS is partnering with NBC Universal Local’s Clear the Shelters Programs, a nationwide pet adoption campaign created to help clear overpopulated animal shelters across the U.S.

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will waive its adoption fees on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. The shelter is currently full to capacity, with over 100 animals in need of a forever home. Adoptions include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, and microchips.

Those interested in adopting can visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter website to view pets that are up for adoption. For more information, contact LPAS at 985-446-3532.