Lafourche Parish celebrates Acadian Heritage Day by embracing our cultural gumbo

At the August 8, 2023 Lafourche Parish Council Meeting, Parish President Archie Chaisson proclaimed August 15, 2023 as Acadian Heritage Day. “Lafourche Parish is an unapologetically Cajun destination and is comprised of many different ethnicities that make a unique “cultural gumbo” not found anywhere else in the world,” said Parish President Chiasson. “Lafourche Parish is connected to the Acadia Regions of Nova Scotia and the Atlantic Canadians though Acadian and ancestral and historical ties and acknolweges the significant contributions made by the Acadians and of our parish and our region.”

In 2022, the Lafourche Parish Tourist Commission of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou established a collaborative alliance named “From Acadian to Cajun – Uniting Two Cultures, One Bond” alongside the Acadian Regions of Nova Scotia and the Congres Mondial Acadien. This ongoing partnership aims to amplify tourism and foster a deeper understanding of our intertwined cultural affinities encompassing cuisine, music, heritage, and lineage.

President and CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Cody Gray accepted the proclamation and said, “We are very proud of this partnership and what it means to Acadian and Cajun heritage here in Lafourche. It’s part of our tourism initiatives and it’s part of what brings people to this area. So, we feel that it’s extremely important to remember where we came from and remember the Acadian people.”