Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office Hosts Senior Source Sessions

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office will host two Senior Sources sessions.

Senior Sources is designed to inform senior citizens about the services that are available to them. Speakers in attendance will cover topics such as current scam trends, easy voting mail-in ballots, juror exemption, senior abuse signs, and more. Speakers include:

Kristine Russell, District Attorney

Craig Webre, Lafourche Parish Sheriff

Archie Chaisson, III, Lafourche Parish President

Annette Fontana, Clerk of Court

Wendy Thibodeaux, Lafourche Parish Assessor

Michael Boudreaux, Registrar of Voters

Heidi Irwin, Mental Health Professional

Mary Soignet, Mental Health Professional

Tommy Eschete, Mayor of Thibodaux

All are welcome to attend and there will be refreshments served. Sessions will be Tuesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium (310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux), and Thursday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Larose Civic Center (307 E 5th St. in Larose).