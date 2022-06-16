Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office Hosts Senior Source Sessions

June 16, 2022
June 16, 2022

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office will host two Senior Sources sessions.



Senior Sources is designed to inform senior citizens about the services that are available to them. Speakers in attendance will cover topics such as current scam trends, easy voting mail-in ballots, juror exemption, senior abuse signs, and more. Speakers include:

  • Kristine Russell, District Attorney
  • Craig Webre, Lafourche Parish Sheriff
  • Archie Chaisson, III, Lafourche Parish President
  • Annette Fontana, Clerk of Court
  • Wendy Thibodeaux, Lafourche Parish Assessor
  • Michael Boudreaux, Registrar of Voters
  • Heidi Irwin, Mental Health Professional
  • Mary Soignet, Mental Health Professional
  • Tommy Eschete, Mayor of Thibodaux

All are welcome to attend and there will be refreshments served. Sessions will be Tuesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium (310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux), and Thursday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Larose Civic Center (307 E 5th St. in Larose).

Heidi Guidry
