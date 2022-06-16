Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office Hosts Senior Source Sessions

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office will host two Senior Sources sessions.
Senior Sources is designed to inform senior citizens about the services that are available to them. Speakers in attendance will cover topics such as current scam trends, easy voting mail-in ballots, juror exemption, senior abuse signs, and more. Speakers include:
All are welcome to attend and there will be refreshments served. Sessions will be Tuesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium (310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux), and Thursday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Larose Civic Center (307 E 5th St. in Larose).