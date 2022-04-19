Lafourche Parish Magnet Program Parent Meeting held this Thursday, April 21

A Lafourche Parish Magnet Program parent meeting will be held this Thursday, April 21 from 6:00 pm. to 6:30 p.m at C.M. Washington, 200 Iris Street in Thibodaux.

The meeting will provide information about the application process, admission requirements, admission considerations, along with safety and security on campus. The session will also give the opportunity to parents to meet the teachers and learn all about the program offerings.

The Magnet Program is possible through a partnership between Nicholls State University College of Education & Behavioral Sciences and the Lafourche Parish School District. Eligible students must be in the third or fourth grade and must be current residents of Thibodaux school attendance zones. The students must also have a minimum of a final 3.0 overall GPA or higher.