Lafourche Parish native crowned Miss LSU 2023

Congratulations to 21-year-old Ivy Robichaux of Larose for being crowned Miss LSU 2023! Robichaux is a junior at Louisiana State University majoring Mass Communications with plans to go to law school following her graduation in 2024.

“I’ve been competing in pageants since I was a kid and have been competing in the USA system for about two years now,” said Robichaux. “It is such an honor to be named Miss LSU. I am so excited– I don’t know if it has fully set in yet!” Robichaux was born and raised in Larose, Louisiana, and graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High School in 2020 before furthering her education at LSU. “I think what I am most looking forward to as Miss LSU is the different projects and service work I will get to participate in and have a positive impact on the community,” said Robichaux passionately.

However, Robichaux’s work in pageants will not end with her being crowned Miss LSU– she will also have the chance to compete for the title of Miss Louisiana USA in 2024. “I am looking so forward to being able to represent the school that I love at Miss Louisiana USA,” said Robichaux. “It is so exciting. I have so much pride for this school.”

Congratulations to Miss LSU 2023 Ivy Robichaux for all her great accomplishments! For more information, please visit the Miss LSU USA Facebook page.