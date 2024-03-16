Lafourche Parish Public Library introduces new Adventure Kits

Less than one month until Houma’s inaugural Twin Fest!March 16, 2024
Looking for adventure? Look no further! Lafourche Parish Public Library is excited to present their brand-new Adventure Kits.
Adventure Kits are themed kits filled with hands-on activities and companion books for your child to engage in an epic adventure at home. Whether they want to explore life on the farm, color and light, or the human body, these all-in-one kits are sure to pique their curiosity and facilitate learning!
So, how exactly do Adventure Kits work?
- Each Adventure Kit comes complete with themed hands-on activities, companion books, and an inventory list to help you keep track of items.
- Check out a Kit, explore its contents, and then dive into an adventure at home!
- Kits are geared toward a variety of ages, ranging from ages 2-11.
- Kits check out for 21 days and cannot be renewed.
- Kits can only be checked out for children on an adult’s library card.
- Kits can be placed on hold through our catalog and sent to another branch through courier for check out.
Choose YOUR adventure from these kits (recommended age group noted):
- Bugs & Insects (Ages 4+)
- Sound Discovery (Ages 3+)
- Color (Ages 6+)
- Human Body (Ages 7-9)
- Metal Detector (Ages Vary – Adult Assistance May be Necessary)
- Rhyme Time (Ages 4+)
- On the Farm (Ages 2+)
- Simple Machines (Ages 7-11)
- Microscopes (Ages 8+ – Adult Assistance May be Necessary)
For further information or to place a kit on hold, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s website.