Lafourche Parish Public Library offering new sewing machine lessons for teens and tweens

The Lafourche Parish Public Library System is ”sew” excited to announce that they are now offering sewing machine classes to kids in the community!

The Library’s Thibodaux MakerSpace will be hosting a Sewing Workshop for ages 9-15 every Tuesday in June, and most Wednesdays in July. During these classes, participants will have the opportunity to learn valuable sewing skills while completing fun projects. Each workshop has two sessions available at 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The same material/skill will be taught at each session, so participants may choose which one they wish to attend. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays: June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: June 28, July 5, 19, and 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Each workshop requires registration. Registration is in-person only, so please visit you the Thibodaux Branch to sign up! For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library System Facebook or website.