Lafourche Parish School District recognizes Outstanding School Support Winners, Principal of the Year

The Lafourche Parish School District recognized their Outstanding School Support winners and their Principal of the Year at their Lafourche Awards Recognition during the monthly board meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The following people were recognized as Outstanding School Support Employees for the 2023-2024 School Year:

PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Dr. Decina Rodriguez, Lockport Middle School

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Brandy Guidry, Bayou Blue Elementary

Kaylie Bergeron, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary

Sara Dempster, Bayou Boeuf Elementary

Tammy Thibodaux, Chackbay Elementary

Rachelle Hebert, Cut Off Elementary

Troy Young, C.M. Washington

Brandi Duet, Galliano Elementary

Nicole Legendre, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary

Darlene Verdin, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary

Darcee Parr, Lockport Lower Elementary

Adelle Eiskina-Williams, Lockport Upper Elementary

Connie Gaspard, North Larose Elementary

April Horn, Raceland Lower Elementary

Monica Tabor, Raceland Upper Elementary

Holly Dean, South Larose Elementary

Aimee Rhodes, St. Charles Elementary

Barbara Anderson, Thibodaux Elementary

Meghan LeBouef, W.S. Lafargue Elementary, Elementary School Division Parish Winner

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jeannine Dupre, Bayou Blue Middle

Connie Castagnetta, Golden Meadow Middle

Danielle Cheramie, Larose Cut Off Middle School, Middle School Division Parish Winner

Jaclyn Adams, Lockport Middle School

Monique Mathes, Raceland Middle School

Marlene Boudreaux, Sixth Ward Middle School

Anya Ward, Thibodaux Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL

Courtni Guidry, Central Lafourche High School, High School Parish Division Winner

Bonnie Gisclair, South Lafourche High School

Grant Wilson, Thibodaux High School

Colette Alleman, Career Magnet Center

