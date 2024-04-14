Lafourche Parish School District recognizes Outstanding School Support Winners, Principal of the Year

TPCG recognizes Terrebonne Parish U10 and U12 World Biddy ChampionsApril 14, 2024
The Lafourche Parish School District recognized their Outstanding School Support winners and their Principal of the Year at their Lafourche Awards Recognition during the monthly board meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
The following people were recognized as Outstanding School Support Employees for the 2023-2024 School Year:
PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
- Dr. Decina Rodriguez, Lockport Middle School
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Brandy Guidry, Bayou Blue Elementary
- Kaylie Bergeron, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Sara Dempster, Bayou Boeuf Elementary
- Tammy Thibodaux, Chackbay Elementary
- Rachelle Hebert, Cut Off Elementary
- Troy Young, C.M. Washington
- Brandi Duet, Galliano Elementary
- Nicole Legendre, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary
- Darlene Verdin, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary
- Darcee Parr, Lockport Lower Elementary
- Adelle Eiskina-Williams, Lockport Upper Elementary
- Connie Gaspard, North Larose Elementary
- April Horn, Raceland Lower Elementary
- Monica Tabor, Raceland Upper Elementary
- Holly Dean, South Larose Elementary
- Aimee Rhodes, St. Charles Elementary
- Barbara Anderson, Thibodaux Elementary
- Meghan LeBouef, W.S. Lafargue Elementary, Elementary School Division Parish Winner
MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Jeannine Dupre, Bayou Blue Middle
- Connie Castagnetta, Golden Meadow Middle
- Danielle Cheramie, Larose Cut Off Middle School, Middle School Division Parish Winner
- Jaclyn Adams, Lockport Middle School
- Monique Mathes, Raceland Middle School
- Marlene Boudreaux, Sixth Ward Middle School
- Anya Ward, Thibodaux Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL
- Courtni Guidry, Central Lafourche High School, High School Parish Division Winner
- Bonnie Gisclair, South Lafourche High School
- Grant Wilson, Thibodaux High School
- Colette Alleman, Career Magnet Center
Photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School Board.