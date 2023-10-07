Lafourche Parish School District recognizes students with Perfect Scores of 850 on LEAP 2025

Lafourche Parish School District recently recognized the students that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2023 Administration.

See the full photo gallery here. Read the complete list of students honored below:

Jadyn Johnson-ELA-BBLUES

Jaxen Hebert-ELA-BBES

Shae Pitre-ELA-BBES

Scarlett Gary-ELA & Math-BCA

Juliana LeBlanc-ELA-BCA

Ellie Aysen-ELA-CES

Ellie Autin-ELA-LKUES

Mason Knight-ELA-LKUES

Elijah Landry-ELA-LKUES

Arthur Galjour-ELA-SLES

Devaronte Johnson-ELA-W.S.Lafargue

Aubree Bergeron-ELA-CES

Beau Savoie-ELA-LKUES

Micah Guillory-Social Studies-LKUES

Pierce Verret-Science-LKUES

Jax Ford-Math-CES

Annie Adams-Science-LKUES

Agatha Tabor-ELA-BBLMS

Sadie Gaspard-ELA-GMMS

Celina Savoie-ELA-GMMS

Sadie Alario-ELA-LKMS

Brooklyn Bellanger-ELA-LKMS

Elizabeth Huddleston-ELA & Science-LKMS

Ethan Lebans-ELA-LKMS

Jayden Mott-ELA-LKMS

Connor Hitt-ELA-RMS

Rylin LeBlanc-ELA & Math-SWMS

Jackson Authement-ELA-SWMS

James Clement-ELA-SWMS

Elise Tamplain-ELA & Algebra I-SWMS

Jackson LeBlanc-Algebra I-BCA

Mallory Dupre-Algebra I-SWMS

Grady Boron-Algebra I-VAL

Rafe Fleagle-Algebra I-CLHS

Ada Young-Geometry-THS

Drew Comeaux-English I-SLHS

Abigail Adams-English II-CLHS

McKenzie Miller-English II-CLHS

Judith Saucedo-English II-CLHS

Drake Allemand-English II-THS

Brody Bates-English II-THS

Rowan Burke-English II-THS

Carter Callahan-English II-THS

Seth Cortez-English II-THS

Paityn Landry-English II-THS

Zoe Ordoyne-English II-THS

Ana Perez-English II-THS

Ariana Walker-English II-THS

Layla Allemand-ELA-SCES (Not pictured)

Kirsty Hernandez-Morales-ELA-BBLMS (Not pictured)

Isabel Baudoin-ELA-LKMS (Not pictured)

Brooke Dantin-English II-CLHs (Not pictured)

Veronica Galliano-English II-CLHS (Not pictured)

Jacques Besson-English II- THS (Not pictured)

Lilly Bilello-English II-THS (Not pictured)

Lucille Clement-English II-THS (Not pictured)

Ella Weber-English II-THS (Not pictured)

Wayne Smith-US History-SLHS (Not pictured)

Congratulations to all the students acknowledged for their perfect scores!