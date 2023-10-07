Lafourche Parish School District recognizes students with Perfect Scores of 850 on LEAP 2025

TPSO actively investigating an alleged bomb scare at Southland MallOctober 7, 2023
Lafourche Parish School District recently recognized the students that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2023 Administration.
See the full photo gallery here. Read the complete list of students honored below:
- Jadyn Johnson-ELA-BBLUES
- Jaxen Hebert-ELA-BBES
- Shae Pitre-ELA-BBES
- Scarlett Gary-ELA & Math-BCA
- Juliana LeBlanc-ELA-BCA
- Ellie Aysen-ELA-CES
- Ellie Autin-ELA-LKUES
- Mason Knight-ELA-LKUES
- Elijah Landry-ELA-LKUES
- Arthur Galjour-ELA-SLES
- Devaronte Johnson-ELA-W.S.Lafargue
- Aubree Bergeron-ELA-CES
- Beau Savoie-ELA-LKUES
- Micah Guillory-Social Studies-LKUES
- Pierce Verret-Science-LKUES
- Jax Ford-Math-CES
- Annie Adams-Science-LKUES
- Agatha Tabor-ELA-BBLMS
- Sadie Gaspard-ELA-GMMS
- Celina Savoie-ELA-GMMS
- Sadie Alario-ELA-LKMS
- Brooklyn Bellanger-ELA-LKMS
- Elizabeth Huddleston-ELA & Science-LKMS
- Ethan Lebans-ELA-LKMS
- Jayden Mott-ELA-LKMS
- Connor Hitt-ELA-RMS
- Rylin LeBlanc-ELA & Math-SWMS
- Jackson Authement-ELA-SWMS
- James Clement-ELA-SWMS
- Elise Tamplain-ELA & Algebra I-SWMS
- Jackson LeBlanc-Algebra I-BCA
- Mallory Dupre-Algebra I-SWMS
- Grady Boron-Algebra I-VAL
- Rafe Fleagle-Algebra I-CLHS
- Ada Young-Geometry-THS
- Drew Comeaux-English I-SLHS
- Abigail Adams-English II-CLHS
- McKenzie Miller-English II-CLHS
- Judith Saucedo-English II-CLHS
- Drake Allemand-English II-THS
- Brody Bates-English II-THS
- Rowan Burke-English II-THS
- Carter Callahan-English II-THS
- Seth Cortez-English II-THS
- Paityn Landry-English II-THS
- Zoe Ordoyne-English II-THS
- Ana Perez-English II-THS
- Ariana Walker-English II-THS
- Layla Allemand-ELA-SCES (Not pictured)
- Kirsty Hernandez-Morales-ELA-BBLMS (Not pictured)
- Isabel Baudoin-ELA-LKMS (Not pictured)
- Brooke Dantin-English II-CLHs (Not pictured)
- Veronica Galliano-English II-CLHS (Not pictured)
- Jacques Besson-English II- THS (Not pictured)
- Lilly Bilello-English II-THS (Not pictured)
- Lucille Clement-English II-THS (Not pictured)
- Ella Weber-English II-THS (Not pictured)
- Wayne Smith-US History-SLHS (Not pictured)
Congratulations to all the students acknowledged for their perfect scores!