Lafourche Parish School District recognizes students with Perfect Scores of 850 on LEAP 2025

October 7, 2023

Lafourche Parish School District recently recognized the students that scored a Perfect Score of 850 on the LEAP 2025 Spring 2023 Administration.


See the full photo gallery here. Read the complete list of students honored below:

  • Jadyn Johnson-ELA-BBLUES
  • Jaxen Hebert-ELA-BBES
  • Shae Pitre-ELA-BBES
  • Scarlett Gary-ELA & Math-BCA
  • Juliana LeBlanc-ELA-BCA
  • Ellie Aysen-ELA-CES
  • Ellie Autin-ELA-LKUES
  • Mason Knight-ELA-LKUES
  • Elijah Landry-ELA-LKUES
  • Arthur Galjour-ELA-SLES
  • Devaronte Johnson-ELA-W.S.Lafargue
  • Aubree Bergeron-ELA-CES
  • Beau Savoie-ELA-LKUES
  • Micah Guillory-Social Studies-LKUES
  • Pierce Verret-Science-LKUES
  • Jax Ford-Math-CES
  • Annie Adams-Science-LKUES
  • Agatha Tabor-ELA-BBLMS
  • Sadie Gaspard-ELA-GMMS
  • Celina Savoie-ELA-GMMS
  • Sadie Alario-ELA-LKMS
  • Brooklyn Bellanger-ELA-LKMS
  • Elizabeth Huddleston-ELA & Science-LKMS
  • Ethan Lebans-ELA-LKMS
  • Jayden Mott-ELA-LKMS
  • Connor Hitt-ELA-RMS
  • Rylin LeBlanc-ELA & Math-SWMS
  • Jackson Authement-ELA-SWMS
  • James Clement-ELA-SWMS
  • Elise Tamplain-ELA & Algebra I-SWMS
  • Jackson LeBlanc-Algebra I-BCA
  • Mallory Dupre-Algebra I-SWMS
  • Grady Boron-Algebra I-VAL
  • Rafe Fleagle-Algebra I-CLHS
  • Ada Young-Geometry-THS
  • Drew Comeaux-English I-SLHS
  • Abigail Adams-English II-CLHS
  • McKenzie Miller-English II-CLHS
  • Judith Saucedo-English II-CLHS
  • Drake Allemand-English II-THS
  • Brody Bates-English II-THS
  • Rowan Burke-English II-THS
  • Carter Callahan-English II-THS
  • Seth Cortez-English II-THS
  • Paityn Landry-English II-THS
  • Zoe Ordoyne-English II-THS
  • Ana Perez-English II-THS
  • Ariana Walker-English II-THS
  • Layla Allemand-ELA-SCES (Not pictured)
  • Kirsty Hernandez-Morales-ELA-BBLMS (Not pictured)
  • Isabel Baudoin-ELA-LKMS (Not pictured)
  • Brooke Dantin-English II-CLHs (Not pictured)
  • Veronica Galliano-English II-CLHS (Not pictured)
  • Jacques Besson-English II- THS (Not pictured)
  • Lilly Bilello-English II-THS (Not pictured)
  • Lucille Clement-English II-THS (Not pictured)
  • Ella Weber-English II-THS (Not pictured)
  • Wayne Smith-US History-SLHS (Not pictured)

Congratulations to all the students acknowledged for their perfect scores!

