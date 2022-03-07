Lafourche Parish Schools to Host Summer Academy Adventures

Mark your calendars! Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) announced dates for the 2022 Summer Academy where “every day is an adventure.”

Students will be offered exciting adventures – in the ocean, on safari, traveling through Louisiana, in outer space, and more Academic programs that will focus on English language arts, reading, math and hands-on science activities. They will also have arts and crafts, music, physical activities, theater, and sports. They announced they are planning more fun, more learning, and more adventure!

For North and Central Lafourche, the academy will take place June 13 through July 7, Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday July 4 will be a holiday observance and students will not report to the summer sites. The academy will take place at the following locations:

– Thibodaux Elementary (K–2)

– W. S. Lafargue (3–5)

– East Thibodaux Middle school (6-8)

– Raceland Lower (K- 4)

– Raceland Middle (5-8)

– Lockport Upper (K–4)

– Lockport Middle (5-8)

For South Lafourche, the academy will take place June 20 through July 14, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 4 holiday will be observed and students will not report to summer sites. The academy will take place at the following locations:

– South Larose Elementary (K-8)

– North Larose Elementary

– South Larose Elementary

– Cut Off Elementary

– Larose Cut Off Middle Schools

– Galliano Elementary (K-8):

– Galliano Elementary

– Golden Meadow Lower

– Upper Elementary

– Golden Meadow Middle Schools

Bus transportation, lunch, and a snack are provided for the days. Parent drop off will begin at 7:45 a.m. and students may choose to attend for a half day or whole day. They may also choose to only attend on specific weeks or days.

Registration will open on March 14 and LPSD will send more information on how to do so as the date gets closer.