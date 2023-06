Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announce official firework times for Lafourche Parish residents in anticipation of Fourth of July festivities.

Beginning on June 25, fireworks may be bought, sold, and discharged in Lafourche Parish and the Town of Lockport during the times below. Fireworks are NOT permitted in the City of Thibodaux or the Town of Golden Meadow, with the exception of Oak Ridge Park.

June 25, 2023: 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. June 26-July 2, 2023: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. July 3-4, 2023: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. July 5, 2023: 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.