Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office recognizes Major Theriot for 50 years of service

On Monday, July 24, 2023, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony to honor Major Herb Theriot for his 50 years of service to the local law enforcement operation.

“Thank you everyone for being here for Herb. I have seen a lot of great milestones in my career, but this is a first,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “Herb’s speciality through all those years was saving lives through First Aid Training, as well as Emergency Vehicle Operating classes, to over 3,000 police officers throughout Lafourche Parish. Herb’s footprint of leadership and professionalism goes far and wide, beyond our office and even beyond the state lines of Louisiana.”

Theriot’s career, which began in 1993, has been an impressive one. The local Major was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to Captain in 2017, and was promoted to Major and recognized as Deputy of the Year, receiving the Sheriff’s Star in 2021. Theriot has also served on several boards during his time at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, helping to make impartial decisions to keep fellow officers and citizens safe.

“Herb is still teaching, and I think he will continue to teach as long as we have academies,” chuckled Sheriff Webre. “Herb always has a positive attitude and brings joy everywhere he goes. I want to thank you Herb, personally and professionally, for your five decades of loyal, dedicated service.” Theriot was then presented with his award and certificate, as well as the first-ever 50-Year Watch from the Sheriff. Theriot approached the podium, briefly reflected on his service, and thanked the Sheriff’s Office and the audience for this recognition.

Congratulations to Major Theriot for reaching this exceptional milestone and for your years of service to Lafourche Parish! Watch the full ceremony here.